Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Nawanshahr, February 5

The district administration has kick-started ‘Knock the Door’ campaign to reach every PWD voter of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to encourage them to cast their vote on polling day.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal said the administration had started this drive to make the electoral process more accessible to the PwD voters as their vote matters too.

He said 121 electoral literacy teams had been constituted in the district and the teams would reach every PwD voter and motivate them to cast their vote in the election. He said the teams would apprise them of the pick-and-drop facility on the polling day on February 20. Besides, the teams would also sensitise them about opting postal ballot facility in case their health doesn’t permit them to visit the polling booth, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said the administration had prepared an elaborate plan for the PwD voters, including a sufficient number of vehicles in each assembly segment, ramps, wheel chairs, volunteers, extra seating or resting points of them, and other facilities would be ensured at polling booths.

He said the district administration was committed to ensuring maximum participation of such voters in the democratic process and said it would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the PwD voters so that they did not face any kind of trouble while casting their voters. Sarangal said persons with disability must come forward and exercise their right to franchise.

Youth urged to vote

The district administration gave a clarion call to students to strengthen democracy by voting enthusiastically on polling day (February 20).

In a district-level virtual awareness event organised under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal said by exercising their right to franchise, the young voters could play a key role in the socio-economic growth of the country. He said each student must vow that they would cast their votes on the day of polling.

He said the main aim of organising such an event was to ensure that students must understand the importance of voting and convey it to their parents, peers and others to vote on polling day.

Sarangal called upon the students to vote enthusiastically for securing the future of coming generations.

As many as 3,000 students of 211 schools and 23 colleges took part in this virtual campaign and pasted posters laying stress on pledge to vote in these elections outside their homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that SBS Nagar is the leading district in the state to have registered maximum young voters in the district in the 18-19 age group.