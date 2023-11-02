Nawanshahr admn to hold camp for street vendors

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 1

A meeting of the District Monitoring Committee for SVANidhi se Samriddhi scheme was conducted at the DC office in Nawanshahr under the chairmanship of ADC (General) Rajiv Varma. The committee announced that special camps for street vendors would be organised from November 6 to 11, so that maximum benefits of the social schemes can be given to them.

Under the scheme, different social security schemes are being integrated with SVANidhi scheme that primarily focuses upon providing credit facilities to street vendors. In this regard, Rajiv Varma said, “I have experienced how street vendors use this credit facility for the purpose of bettering their livelihood infrastructure such as buying umbrellas for carts, installing motors, racks etc.”

He said that their objective is to ensure that every street vendor accesses social security schemes such as One Nation, One Ration, Janani Suraksha Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, registration under BOCW and other schemes.

#Nawanshahr