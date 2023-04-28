Nawanshahr Bar Association holds meet over new complex

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

The Nawanshahr District Bar Association recently held a meeting in which the members held detailed discussions regarding the problems in the shifting of working of judicial courts to a new judicial complex opposite the Civil Hospital.

The members said that the new court complex was incomplete in many aspects, including houses of all judicial officers as well as lawyers’ chambers block, multi-storied parking, public toilet, litigant shed and also earthwork for raising the level of ground of the entire complex.

The members said, “The proposal for shifting the working of courts from the existing complex to a new one is neither in the interest of the public at large, litigants, nor the members of the district bar association, and thus it would cause inconvenience to all concerned.”

The members added that the District Bar Association will bring the difficulties to the notice of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on April 27.