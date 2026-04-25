Nawanshahr conducts civil defence mock drill, enforces 15-mins dist-wide blackout

The district administration successfully carried out a civil defence mock drill this evening, enforcing a complete blackout across the district from 8.00 pm to 8.15 pm. The exercise was aimed at assessing preparedness to handle emergency situations.

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According to Deputy Commissioner Gulpreeet Singh Aulakh, a siren was sounded at exactly 8.00 pm, signalling the start of the blackout. Residents across the district cooperated fully by switching off lights in their homes, shops and other establishments. The blackout concluded at 8.15 pm with a second siren.

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During the drill, teams from the civil administration, police, fire brigade, health department and civil defence actively participated in simulated operations. These included search and rescue missions, providing first aid, safely evacuating the injured and managing crowd control.

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The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to residents for their strong cooperation and emphasised that public awareness and participation are crucial in effectively responding to emergencies. He clarified that the exercise was routine and assured that such drills would continue to further strengthen administrative preparedness. Officials from various departments were present during the exercise.

Another civil defence mock drill conducted in Hoshiarpur

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A district-wide civil defence air raid and blackout mock drill was successfully conducted on Friday under the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The exercise was carried out under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain to assess administrative preparedness and inter-departmental coordination during emergency situations.

The drill commenced at 8.00 pm at the Civil Defence Control Centre established at DAV College, Hoshiarpur, following a simulated red alert. Prior to this, high and low pitch sirens were sounded across the district at 7.58 pm for two minutes to signal an air raid warning. Subsequently, a complete blackout was enforced at 8.00 pm by the Powercom department.

During the blackout, police personnel and civil defence volunteers ensured strict implementation across the district, with all non-essential lights switched off. Essential services, however, remained operational. After the simulated threat ended, a green signal was issued from the control centre, following which the blackout was lifted. An “all clear” signal was then conveyed through continuous high-pitch sirens for two minutes.

At the DAV College venue, teams from the fire brigade, health department, Home Guards (civil defence) and NCC cadets demonstrated coordinated rescue and relief operations. Injured persons were provided first aid, while emergency response systems were activated. Police also managed traffic and secured the area to facilitate swift rescue operations. Officials stated that the drill effectively tested disaster management capabilities and coordination among departments, while appreciating public cooperation.