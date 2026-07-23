Nawanshahr cops bust international opium ‘trafficking’ racket, 4 held

The Nawanshahr police have claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking network involved in smuggling opium to the United States and Canada through parcel services, arresting four accused and recovering 6.57-kg opium from their possession.

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According to SP (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia, the arrests were made as part of the police’s ongoing anti-drug campaign. The accused have been identified as Simranjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sanjay Thakur, and Gurmej Singh, alias Guri.

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During preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had been sending opium concealed in parcels to foreign countries on the instructions of an associate based in the US.

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Acting on their revelations, the police coordinated with the Delhi Customs Office, which intercepted five suspicious parcels. Examination of the consignments led to the recovery of 3.57-kg opium, while an additional 3 kg was seized from the accused during subsequent raids, taking the total recovery to 6.57 kg.

The police said Sanjay Thakur allegedly played a key role in arranging the consignments, while the others were involved in procuring and dispatching the contraband through parcel services. The accused were produced before a local court after the registration of a case, and have been remanded in judicial custody at the Ludhiana jail.

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Police officials said further investigation was underway to trace the entire network, identify overseas links, and ascertain the involvement of other persons connected with the cross-border narcotics smuggling racket.