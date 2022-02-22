Nawanshahr DC exhorts people to promote Punjabi

Nawanshahar, February 21
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal on Monday called upon people to play a proactive role in preserving the mother tongue of our Punjab.
Addressing the employees after administrating pledge to them at the District Administrative complex on the occasion of International Mother Tongue Day, the DC said Punjab is cradle of civilisation and culture in the world and our mother tongue, Punjabi, is the richest and sweetest language across the Universe.
Sarangal said efforts must be made to preserve and promote Punjabi language across the globe for which strenuous efforts need to be made by all of us. He said this movement must be led by scholars and academicians who can act as lighthouse to guide youth and preserve Punjabi language.
He cautioned young people that any sort of detachment from the mother tongue can pose a serious danger to the basic survival of a human being. He added that Punjabis are blessed with indomitable spirit of hard work and resilience through which they have ever excelled in life.
He expressed hope that with this spirit, the Punjabis would make countless efforts to save and promote the language. Prominent among present on the occasion included Assistant Commissioner (G) Deepankar Garg, DRO Ajitpal Singh and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...