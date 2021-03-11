Nawanshahr DC honours teachers

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 27

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Thursday honoured 33 government teachers for their exemplary services in providing innovative and quality education to the students.

Presiding over a facilitation ceremony organised by Education Department in Government Senior Secondary Smart School Mukandpur, DC described them as nation builders and said they have huge responsibility on their shoulders to develop the values, hard work, discipline and leadership quality among the students so that they can contribute in making prosperous India. He said that young and bright minds are capable of tackling adverse circumstances which can give phenomenal results.

He said the teaching is now one of most challenging task with ever-changing scenario as it not only demands in-depth of knowledge of subjects but also seeks passion, emotive or thoughtful approach, understanding of disciplines, familiar with new techniques and more to make a mark. He asked them to become role model of their students as their attitude to life leaves indelible imprint on the minds of students’ lives.

He said the country and society needs the spectacular services of teachers for making country a leading one in all spheres by enlightening their students. He also interacted with the students and asked them to adopt ‘can do’ thinking in their lives which would be instrumental in their comprehensive personality development.

The facilitated teachers include Anil Kumar Rana, Satnam Singh, Pushpa Rani, Kewal Ram, Satnam Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sunanda Rani, Darshan Singh, Gunjan Bhalla, Amit Kumar, Amandeep Kaur, Sunil Ksumar, Bhupinder Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Surinder Kumar, Raveena, Avtar Singh, Satvir Singh, Nirmala Devi, Daljeet Singh, Shazia, Ram Lal, Ravneet Kaur Sidhu, Monika Sharma, Guneet, Rekha, Satinderjeet Kaur, Pawanpreet Kaur, Ajay Kumar, Satnam Singh, Baldev Singh, Amarjeet and Sukhwinder Singh.