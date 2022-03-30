Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal receives National Award in water conservation

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 29

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday received national award from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, for making earnest efforts in water conservation.

Nawanshahr has been adjudged as best second district in North Zone by Ministry of Jalshakti/Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation for the 3rd National Water Awards.

The DC said Nawanshahr is only district from the Punjab which has received this coveted award today.

He said the award is recognition to the officers/officials who worked with zeal for running a mass movement in the district to save the depleting groundwater table and conserving the water.

Sarangal said the district laid its major focus on rejuvenating the rivers by building studs and repairing the banks and cleaning Chraan drain, Rahon drain, Phambra drain, East Bein drain, Langroa drain, Simbli drain, Barwa drain, Tonsa choe and Banga Gopalpur drain.

Besides, he added that the administration emphasised on creating artificial recharge structures, maintaining existing recharge systems, silt detention structures, adopting pipeline system for agriculture ensuring efficient use and distribution of water, promoting direct paddy sowing, micro irrigation system, rooftop water harvesting system, constructing soak pits in schools, sewage treatment plant in city, Seechewal model in villages, massive plantation drive, Jal Andolan meetings with panchayats, MCs for awareness, competitions in schools and others way to ensure significant results by running social movement in this direction.

He said the administration has also removed encroachments from 25 ponds and built 122 retained walls around the ponds to avoid any encroachments in the district.