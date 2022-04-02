Nawanshahr DC, SSP inspect de-silting sites

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 1

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur on Thursday inspected de-silting sites in Shamaspur and Rail Baramad villages on the Sutlej riverbed falling in the district.

While taking stock of these sites, the Deputy Commissioner and SSP said the district has three de-silting sites at present and works at these sites would begin as soon as level of the water recedes.

They said due to release of water from Ropar headworks, the demarcation of all sites in SBS Nagar through differential global positioning system was stopped but now once the water of level recedes, this would be instantly completed and de-silting would start here.

Both the DC and SSP also checked weighing scales installed at the sites and asked the officials to ensure every contractor works in full potential. They asked them to ensure that legal mining operations must not be affected so that common people do not suffer any kind of difficulty in getting the sand on affordable rates. They said every vehicle carrying the sand must carry valid documents of the material.

They also said that joint squads of SDMs and DSPs rank have already been formed to ensure illegal mining does not take place in the district and directed them to register FIRs against the guilty promptly.

They clearly stated that any kind of laxity in this task would be highly unwarranted. The DC and SSP further asked the teams to conduct regular inspections at the de-silting sites falling under their respective jurisdiction.