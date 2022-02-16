Nawanshahr: DC, SSP mourn BSF personnel death

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 15

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur on Tuesday mourned the death of BSF’s ASI Rakesh Chandra. Rakesh (50) had suffered a heart attack while on duty at the Singhpur police check-point in the district on Monday and was undergoing treatment at IVY Hospital. He passed away late this evening.

Sharing their heartfelt condolences with the members of the bereaved family, the DC and the SSP prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Earlier in the day, DC Vishesh Sarangal and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur had visited the BSF personnel to enquire about his health and ensure best possible medical treatment to him.

During their visit to the local IVY Hospital, both the officials had asked the hospital authorities to give best possible treatment to Ramesh Chandra. The doctors told them that the BSF soldier had undergone angioplasty and a stent was also placed in an artery, but later his condition deteriorated due to a brain haemorrhage.

The officials said Ramesh had felt an acute pain in the chest while he was on duty following which he was taken to the Garhshankar Civil Hospital and then to IVY Hospital in Nawanshahr. —