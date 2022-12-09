Nawanshahr DEO kicks off ‘Mission 100%’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 8

The District Education Officer (Secondary), Kultarnjit Singh, kick-started ‘Mission -100%- Give Your Best’, in Nawanshahr from Government Senior Secondary School (Co-Education), Banga, on Thursday.

A meeting of school heads and block mentors of the Banga block was held. Exhorting the school heads, the DEO said that the ‘Mission 100 %- Give Your Best’ was launched by the Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, recently to motivate students to achieve 100 per cent results in the upcoming board examinations.

In the meeting, the school heads along with other officials assured the DEO that they would put consistent efforts for accomplishing the mission.