Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 29

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju has applauded the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar administration for maximum enrolment of young voters (aged 18-19) in the state.

In a virtual programme held to celebrate 12th National Voters’ Day here, Dr S Karuna Raju appreciated the administration led by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal for leading the state with maximum 45 per cent enrolment of young voters followed by Sri Muktsar Sahib with 43 per cent and Hoshiarpur with 42 per cent.

Presiding over a district-level event at the District Administrative Complex, the Deputy Commissioner said the theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day was ‘Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative’ during the election.

He called upon the voters to participate in the election as their active involvement would strengthen democracy. He said focus was being laid on sensitising the people, especially the youngsters to exercising their franchise.

He categorically said strengthening democracy at the grassroots level was a difficult task and the youth must contribute significantly towards this national service by participating in large numbers.

The DC said observing National Voters’ Day had its own significance as it assured more participation of young voters in the democratic process. He said the ECI was actually acting as a custodian of the democratic rights of every citizen of the country.

On the occasion, he felicitated officers and employees, including Balachaur SDM Deepak Rohilla, SVEEP nodal officer Satnam Singh, Deputy DEO Amrik Singh, principal Surinder Kumar Agnihotri, Assistant Horticulture Director Jagdish Singh, Hardeep Kaur, Rajni Bala, Amit Singh Saini, Ranjeet Singh, Ajit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Narinder Singh Rana, Kulbir Singh Negi, Jaspal Singh Gidha, Kashmir Singh Sanava and Preeti Mahant, for their meritorious services towards voter awareness and three first-time voters. He also administered an oath to all the participants during the event.