Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced Class VIII results on Friday. The board released a merit list of top 13 positions. There are 356 students on the merit list. Nawanshahr's students managed to attain position in top five. More than 10 students from the district have their names on the list.

Tanveer Kaur Bains from Nawanshahr has the bagged third position in state by bagging 597 marks out of 600. The girl is from St Soldier Public Senior Secondary School, Kulam.

Sneha, a student of Swami Rupchand Jain Model Sr Sec School, Banga bagged 5th position by scoring 595 marks. From Jalandhar, not even a single student could make it to top five. Divya from Phillaur has stood first in district and appeared seventh on the merit list. She is from Baba Brahm Das Public High School. Divya got 98.83 per cent. Strangely, no student from Kapurthala could make it to top nine positions.

In Jalandhar, New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School and Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar secured two merit positions. Khushi Suri obtained 591 marks out of 600, getting 98.5 per cent. Ragni secured obtained 590 marks.

A student of Amar Shaheed Lala Jagat Narain Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, Karmanjot Kaur obtained 590 marks. Her father Kamaldeep Singh is an Aam Aadmi Party leader. He leads the Parents’ Association in Jalandhar while his wife Upkar Kaur is an immigration consultant. Upkar said she was yet to get the break up of the marks of her daughter, who wants to become a judicial officer. Karmanjot’s school principal Gurinderjit Kaur congratulated her on the achievement.