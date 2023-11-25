Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, Jalandhar 24

Dengue cases are rising considerably in Nawanshahr, with the tally reaching 468 today. Last year, the figure stood at 313. The total number of suspected cases in the district are 1,898.

Active dengue cases are 23. As many as 308 cases have been reported in the rural areas of the district, while in urban areas, 159 cases have been registered.

No death has been reported from the district so far. Maximum cases have been reported from villages of Muzaffarpur block and Rail Mazara village and areas adjoining Ropar city.

District Epidemiologist Dr Rakesh Pal said the cases are expected to reduce in the coming days. “There will be dip in the temperature next week and the cases will also reduce. The majority of those affected are adults. Only 10-12 children have been infected with dengue,” he said.

The department has issued orders for cleaning of village ponds, which have been a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Whenever a resident is diagnosed with dengue, a team of the Municipal Corporation (MC) carries out fogging in the vicinity to prevent the spread of the disease, officials said.

Dengue is also known by the name ‘Break bone fever’ because of severe pain in bones. Other symptoms of the disease are high fever, pain behind eyes, nausea, vomiting, rashes and bleeding from nose, mouth and gums, if the condition worsens.

#dengue #Nawanshahr