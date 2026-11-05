Nawanshahr doctor represents region at International dental meet in Seoul

Bringing recognition to Nawanshahr’s healthcare sector, dental specialist and maxillofacial radiologist Dr Bhaskar Dhir represented the region at the DIO International Meeting (DIM 2026), held recently at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea.

The international dental congress brought together leading oral surgeons, implantologists and dental technology experts from across the globe to share knowledge and explore the latest advancements in implant dentistry, digital treatment planning and computer assisted surgical procedures.

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During the three-day event, Dr Dhir participated in clinical symposia and specialised masterclasses focusing on full arch digital rehabilitation, AI-integrated surgical guides and advanced soft-tissue management.

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The sessions highlighted how emerging technologies are transforming conventional dental procedures through greater precision, minimally invasive techniques and digitally guided treatment planning. The event also provided an opportunity to learn about evolving global clinical practices designed to improve treatment predictability, patient safety and aesthetic outcomes in implant dentistry.

Emphasising the importance of continuous professional learning, Dr Bhaskar Dhir said that digital workflows and navigation-guided implant solutions were reshaping modern dental care.