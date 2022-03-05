Nawanshahr expects 2.82-L MT of wheat

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 4

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Thursday held a meeting with officials to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming wheat procurement season starting from next month to ensure hassle-free purchase and lifting of every single grain.

Presiding over the meeting held at the District Administrative Complex, Sarangal accompanied by ADC (G) Jasbir Singh said the administration was duty bound to procure golden grains of the farmers promptly. He said the administration was expecting the arrival of 2.82-lakh MT of wheat in the upcoming season and added last year, the administration had procured 2.75-lakh MT wheat in the district.

The DC added the district has 71,008 hectares under wheat cultivation and 30 grain markets in it.

He said elaborate arrangements for the smooth purchase would be made for the convenience of the farmers. He also said that process of allotting tenders to transporters has also been started and would be completed well before the start of purchase.

He also asked the chiefs of all procurement agencies to personally supervise the wheat procurement operations during the season and ensure farmers would not be allowed to face any sort of problem while selling their produce. Sarangal also instructed the officials for making timely payments to the farmers of their produce in the grain markets during the season. —