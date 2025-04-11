Nawanshahr hospital gets chest and TB specialist after 3 years

The Nawanshahr Civil Hospital has got a chest and TB specialist after three years. On a daily basis, from 70-100 patients visit the hospital with problems related to chest. Until now, a medical specialist was looking after the patients and now with the joining of the chest specialist, things have been streamlined.

Even the Ni-kshay Mitra programme was getting affected because of no specialist.

Apart from chest and TB specialist, a radiologist and orthopaedician will also be joining the hospital now.

Advertisement

Strangely, there had been no radiologist for the last 10 years and scanning was getting done on outsourcing basis and a machine was donated to the hospital under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

On a daily basis, around 40-50 patients come for scanning.

Advertisement

However, radiologist and orthopaedician have still not joined the hospital and the authorities are hopeful that they will be joining in a few days.