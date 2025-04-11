DT
PT
Nawanshahr hospital gets chest and TB specialist after 3 years

Nawanshahr hospital gets chest and TB specialist after 3 years

The Nawanshahr Civil Hospital has got a chest and TB specialist after three years. On a daily basis, from 70-100 patients visit the hospital with problems related to chest.
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:58 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
Civil Hospital, Nawanshahr
The Nawanshahr Civil Hospital has got a chest and TB specialist after three years. On a daily basis, from 70-100 patients visit the hospital with problems related to chest. Until now, a medical specialist was looking after the patients and now with the joining of the chest specialist, things have been streamlined.

Even the Ni-kshay Mitra programme was getting affected because of no specialist.

Apart from chest and TB specialist, a radiologist and orthopaedician will also be joining the hospital now.

Strangely, there had been no radiologist for the last 10 years and scanning was getting done on outsourcing basis and a machine was donated to the hospital under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

On a daily basis, around 40-50 patients come for scanning.

However, radiologist and orthopaedician have still not joined the hospital and the authorities are hopeful that they will be joining in a few days.

