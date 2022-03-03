Nawanshahr: 'Install CCTVs at fuel stations, banks'

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 2

With a view to maintaining law and order in the district, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday ordered the installation of CCTVs at all fuel stations and banks. Exercising the powers vested under Section 144, CrPC, 1973, Sarangal said these CCTV operating systems must have the recording of seven days in it.

He further said holding any kind of protest, demonstration and procession in the district would be strictly prohibited. He also banned the carrying of firearms into marriage places/resorts, fairs, processions, wedding ceremonies or other events that come under the jurisdiction of the district.

He also ordered the officials to ensure that no unauthorised construction of any religious institution, including a temple, church, mosque or gurdwara, etc, should be permitted on public street/public space.

He banned the use of drones in any kind of religious, social or wedding functions. Further, he forbade people from abandoning cattle and bursting firecrackers during marriage functions or other events.

He banned building any memorial gate on government’s land/property in the district. Besides, installation of submersible pump/tubewell without the NOC in the notified areas, including Banga and Aur, was also prohibited.

Further, he banned the cutting of mangoes, azadirachta indica (neem), ficus religiosa (pipal), banyan (bohar) trees throughout the district.

The DC banned bathing in the Sutlej and the Bist Doab in the public interest and the step had been taken to prevent the loss of precious lives due to accidents while bathing. He said any kind of meeting and processions would be completely prohibited in the district without the prior permission of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate concerned.

He said the orders would remain in force up to April 27 and any violation would attract strict penal action.