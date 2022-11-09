Nawanshahr man booked for rash driving

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 8

The Nawanshahr police have booked a man for allegedly injuring two because of rash driving. The victims are Mangat Ram and his wife Narinderjit Kaur.

The victim, Mangat Ram, in a complaint to the police, said he is a dhol artiste and performs in marriages. “I was on my motorcycle and was going somewhere with my wife when a car collided with my vehicle leaving us injured. My arm and leg got fractured and my wife also suffered injuries,” he stated in his complaint.

Notably, the car driver took the injured to a hospital. But the victims registered a complaint after failing to reach an agreement. The police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 337 of the IPC.

