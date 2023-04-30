Nawanshahr meets 96% of procurement target

Our Correspondent

Nawanshahr, April 29

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has achieved 96 per cent of its wheat procurement target as of Saturday evening. The district was expecting 2,31,600 MT of wheat this season, and 2,20,526 metric tonnes have already been purchased by agencies. On Saturday alone, 11,835 metric tonnes of wheat were purchased in the district.

So far, 21,780 farmers have been paid by the agencies for their wheat, amounting to Rs 421.69 crore. Pungrain has purchased 53,092 MT, Markfed 59,122 MT, Punsap 51,700 MT, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation 34,905 MT, and the Food Corporation of India has purchased 21700 MT of wheat.

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said the procurement process was nearing completion and lifting from the markets would be sped up. Currently, 1,00,338 MT of wheat has been lifted, which is 57 per cent of the purchased amount. Randhawa added that the near completion of wheat procurement indicates that the yield of crops in the district had not been much affected by earlier rains.