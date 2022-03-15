Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to dead candidate!

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 14

Makhan Singh Taharpuri (54), a Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate from Banga (reserved) seat in Nawanshahr district, who died a few days before polling on February 20, have received 1,097 votes, more than the votes polled to Independent candidates and NOTA.

Family members of Makhan Singh said the residents and party workers voted in his favour to honour the work he did for the party. Besides, the wave in favour of Simranjit Singh Maan due to the death of Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu was also one of the reasons why people, including party workers, voted for him despite knowing he wasn’t alive anymore, they said. Makhan Singh was a labourer and he joined SAD (Amritsar) a few years back.

The total votes polled to Makhan Singh were 1,097, while the votes in favour of Manjit Singh Bhangal were 544 and that of NOTA were 990. Meanwhile, the total votes polled in Banga were 1,15, 435 of which the winning candidate SAD’s Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi received 37, 338 votes and the runner-up AAP’s Kuljit Singh Sarhal bagged 32,020 votes.