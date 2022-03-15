Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to dead candidate!

Nawanshahr, March 14
Makhan Singh Taharpuri (54), a Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate from Banga (reserved) seat in Nawanshahr district, who died a few days before polling on February 20, have received 1,097 votes, more than the votes polled to Independent candidates and NOTA.
Family members of Makhan Singh said the residents and party workers voted in his favour to honour the work he did for the party. Besides, the wave in favour of Simranjit Singh Maan due to the death of Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu was also one of the reasons why people, including party workers, voted for him despite knowing he wasn’t alive anymore, they said. Makhan Singh was a labourer and he joined SAD (Amritsar) a few years back.
The total votes polled to Makhan Singh were 1,097, while the votes in favour of Manjit Singh Bhangal were 544 and that of NOTA were 990. Meanwhile, the total votes polled in Banga were 1,15, 435 of which the winning candidate SAD’s Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi received 37, 338 votes and the runner-up AAP’s Kuljit Singh Sarhal bagged 32,020 votes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...