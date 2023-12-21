Nawanshahr police emerge soccer champs

Nawanshahr, December 20
In its ongoing drive against drugs, Nawanshahr police initiated a mega football league “Goal For Life” which commenced on November 24. As many as 16 teams from all over the Punjab participated in the league and played matches at different venues across the district.
Finale of the league was played between Nawanshahr police team and Azad football academy, Jagatpur, in which the former defeated Azad football academy 2-1.
Dhan Preet Kaur, DIG, Ludhiana Range, was the chief guest of today’s grand finale to grace the occasion and encouraged the youth to adopt sports in place of drugs. She addressed the public about ill-effects of drugs and encouraged youth to keep their life away from drugs and take maximum participation in sports.
Approximately 5,000 people from this district and adjoining areas participated in the event. The top four rank teams were rewarded with appropriate prize money and also national level players were honoured to boost the morale of youth.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341