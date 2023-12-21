Nawanshahr police emerge soccer champs

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 20

In its ongoing drive against drugs, Nawanshahr police initiated a mega football league “Goal For Life” which commenced on November 24. As many as 16 teams from all over the Punjab participated in the league and played matches at different venues across the district.

Finale of the league was played between Nawanshahr police team and Azad football academy, Jagatpur, in which the former defeated Azad football academy 2-1.

Dhan Preet Kaur, DIG, Ludhiana Range, was the chief guest of today’s grand finale to grace the occasion and encouraged the youth to adopt sports in place of drugs. She addressed the public about ill-effects of drugs and encouraged youth to keep their life away from drugs and take maximum participation in sports.

Approximately 5,000 people from this district and adjoining areas participated in the event. The top four rank teams were rewarded with appropriate prize money and also national level players were honoured to boost the morale of youth.

