Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Jalandhar, October 29

Nawanshahr district has so far recorded just one official case of stubble-burning. The case has been registered in Nawanshahr block and the process to impose challan on the farmer has already been started by the Agriculture Department. Jalandhar, on the other hand, has already witnessed 111 cases of stubble-burning.

Today, seven more suspected cases came to the fore in Nawanshahr, and officials of the department would confirm on Monday whether these were cases of stubble-burning or something else. Last year, more than 200 cases were reported. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Gurdev Singh said as many as 85 cooperative societies had applied for surface seeder machines in the district. “Also, the target of giving stubble management machines was less in Nawanshahr, but I have ensured that we provide the machine to each and every farmer, who has applied for it. We will take care of the subsidy too. The motive is to curb the menace,” he said.

The official said this time, 99 per cent of the district would remain free from stubble-burning. “We are expecting that even if farmers burn stubble, the cases do not exceed 50,” the official added. In Jalandhar, a drive to educate the farmers about the harmful effects of stubble-burning was recently started.

