Nawanshahr resident falls prey to fake call, loses Rs 4.1L

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 11

Days after a Nawanshahr resident was duped by a miscreant of Rs 4 lakh, another case of forgery has been registered by the police. A man has lodged a complaint with the police that a person introducing himself as Hardev Singh from Canada duped him of Rs 4,10,000. The miscreant sent a fake receipt of Rs 4,10,1000 to the victim and told him that in his bank account the money had been transferred.

The miscreant then asked the victim to transfer the money to the bank accounts of two persons. The victim transferred Rs 50,000 and Rs 3, 60, 000 to the accounts. It was only after the victim transferred the money he got to know that it was a fake call and he had been defrauded. The police have registered case under Section 420 (cheating) and 66- D of the IT Act.