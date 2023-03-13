Nawanshahr residents give 2-day ultimatum to admn over ash issue

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 12

Irked over the dilly-dallying by the district administration and the power plant management to resolve the problem of the emanating ash, the Lok Sangharsh Manch has now decided to visit the power plant premises on March 14.

Divulging details, Jasbir Deep, convenor, Lok Sangharsh Manch, said a meeting was held in this regard today at Gurdwara Manji Sahib. Representatives of various political, social, religious and trade organisations were present on the occasion.

He said they visited the power plant premises earlier this week too, and were promised by the management that the work would be completed in the next two or three days. “Therefore, we have decided to visit the power plant on March 14 to take stock of the repair work. If the work isn’t completed by then or within a week, we will then meet the Nawanshahr, DC,” he added.

The members also accused the district administration of adopting an indifferent approach towards the errant management of the co-generation power plant, saying that the DC had assured that the work would be completed by February 28, but still nothing had been done. They said they would announce their future course of action on March 14.