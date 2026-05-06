Nawanshahr residents protest over contaminated water

Residents of Teacher Colony in Nawanshahr protested against the Municipal Council by banging plates and spoons to highlight the issue of contaminated drinking water, allegedly caused by sewer leakage in the area.

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The residents alleged that the problem, which has reportedly been ongoing for nearly one-and-a-half years, has caused inconvenience and health concerns among locals. Members of the Teacher Colony Welfare Association, including Ranjana Chhinde, Santosh Kaur, Manne, Sweety, and Anju Meelu, had led the demonstration near Ganpati Chowk, urging the administration to take immediate action.

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Today, a letter has also been written by the Teachers Society Welfare Committee to the Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner stating that since the issue is still persisting, they will continue protest opposite the district administration office.

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Residents complained that despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Council, the issue remains unresolved. They alleged that while roads were dug up days ago for repair work, the incomplete work has left the area in disarray, causing daily hardships. People are reportedly being forced to consume contaminated water, leading to rising health issues.

Santosh Kaur, one of the protesting residents, stated that if the contaminated water supply and sewer system are not fixed soon, the residents will escalate the matter by staging a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

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The residents have asked the authorities to prioritise the completion of ongoing work in their locality, restore proper water supply and fill up the pits to prevent inconvenience.