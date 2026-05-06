icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Nawanshahr residents protest over contaminated water

Nawanshahr residents protest over contaminated water

Locals allege sewer leakage, incomplete civic works

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 08:19 PM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents of the Teachers Colony stage a protest against the administration in Nawanshahr. File photo
Advertisement

Residents of Teacher Colony in Nawanshahr protested against the Municipal Council by banging plates and spoons to highlight the issue of contaminated drinking water, allegedly caused by sewer leakage in the area.

Advertisement

The residents alleged that the problem, which has reportedly been ongoing for nearly one-and-a-half years, has caused inconvenience and health concerns among locals. Members of the Teacher Colony Welfare Association, including Ranjana Chhinde, Santosh Kaur, Manne, Sweety, and Anju Meelu, had led the demonstration near Ganpati Chowk, urging the administration to take immediate action.

Advertisement

Today, a letter has also been written by the Teachers Society Welfare Committee to the Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner stating that since the issue is still persisting, they will continue protest opposite the district administration office.

Advertisement

Residents complained that despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Council, the issue remains unresolved. They alleged that while roads were dug up days ago for repair work, the incomplete work has left the area in disarray, causing daily hardships. People are reportedly being forced to consume contaminated water, leading to rising health issues.

Santosh Kaur, one of the protesting residents, stated that if the contaminated water supply and sewer system are not fixed soon, the residents will escalate the matter by staging a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Advertisement

The residents have asked the authorities to prioritise the completion of ongoing work in their locality, restore proper water supply and fill up the pits to prevent inconvenience.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts