Nawanshahr sees 9 drug cases in a day

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 6

In a single day, nine drug-related cases were registered in Nawanshahr. Two cases were reported from Sadar Banga, two from Sadar Balachaur, one from Banga city, city Balachaur, Kathgarh, and two from Pojewal. In Sadar Banga, 25 gm of heroin and 3 kg of opium were recovered. The accused have been identified as Saleem Soi and Jaskaranjit Singh.

A total of 30 g of heroin was recovered from Naresh Kumar and Ravinder Singh in Sadar Balachaur, whereas drug peddler Simranjit was arrested with 5 gm of heroin from Banga city. From Balachaur city, two accused Sukhjinder Singh and Manjot Singh were arrested and 5 gm of heroin and eight intoxicating injections were recovered from their possessions.

Harpreet Singh was arrested with 15 gm of heroin from Sadar Nawanshahr. Peddlers Janak Raj and Sukhwinder Singh were arrested from Pojewal and a total of 8 gm of heroin was recovered from their possession.