Nawanshahr teacher moves women panel

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 2

Headmistress Minakshi Bhalla, who had accused the District Education Officer, Secondary, of causing her mental harassment by not clearing her 3-year probation period even after its completion, has now moved the Punjab Women Commission.

Bhalla had earlier filed a written complaint with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and even met Education Secretary Jaspreet Talwar over the matter.

As no action has been taken by the authorities concerned so far, she has now written to the women commission, alleging that her probation period was deliberately being not cleared by the DEO for the past about two months.

She said earlier the clearance of her probation period was being held on the ground that a complaint had been received against her. However, the complaint in question was received after the completion of her probation period, therefore, it’s not a valid objection for which her case was being delayed unnecessarily, she added.

Bhalla also alleged that she had unnecessarily been put on notice by the DEO regarding ‘delay’ in approving PPA under the Mid-Day Meal scheme when this problem was perhaps faced by most of the schools not only in the district but Punjab due to the load on the system.

Meanwhile, she said she had also approached Education Minister Harjot Bains in this regard, and he had assured her of looking into the matter. Despite repeated attempts, DEO Nawanshahr, Kultaranjit Singh couldn’t be contacted.