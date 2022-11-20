Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 19

Kavita Sabharwal and Dimpy Bassi, English teachers at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Rahon and Government High School, Alachaur, respectively, have brought laurels to Nawanshahr district as both have made contributions in the preparation of English workbooks, activity books, English booster club booklet meant for students of classes VI to X.

Besides, they have also prepared a manual-cum-activity book for teachers that contains useful information and strategies which help teachers to overcome their language hesitancy.

Chander Shekhar, State Resource Person for English and Social Studies, said the objective of preparing workbooks, practice sheets and English Booster Club Booklet was to enhance the learning outcomes of the students in an interesting way. He said the manual-cum-activity book for teachers contained material to equip teachers with the latest strategies to help them with language skill.

He said Kavita Sabharwal and Dimpy Bassi, English teachers from Nawanshahr district, have contributed for preparing ‘My English Workbooks’ and ‘Let us Explore English’, the activity books for teachers for different classes.

“Kavita Sabharwal has also made her contribution as leading writer of English Booster Club Booklet and vetted English workbooks for classes 6th and 7th,” said, Chander Shekhar.