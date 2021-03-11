Nawanshahr to have two more de-silting sites: DC

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 22

To ensure economical sand and gravel availability to the people without any adverse impact on the environment, Nawanshahr will have two new de-silting sites from next month in the district, said DC NPS Randhawa on Thursday while inspecting a de-silting site in Rail Baramad village on the Sutlej riverbed in Balachaur subdivision.

While checking the weighing slips, the Deputy Commissioner said every vehicle carrying the sand must have valid documents of the material. He also asked the officials to ensure every contractor work to their full potential.

He asked them to ensure that legal mining operations must not be affected so that common people do not suffer any kind of difficulty in getting the sand at affordable rates.

The new sites have been identified in Mandhala and Behloor villages on Sutlej riverbed in Nawanshahr and excavation of the sand will be kick-started soon after completion of formalities which will ensure easy and cheaper sand to the people, said Randhawa by adding that currently we have three de-silting sites functional in the district at Rail Bramad.

He said the demarcation of all sites in Nawanshahr has already been completed and de-silting operations have been resumed.

Randhawa also said joint squads of SDMs along with their police counterparts have already been formed to ensure illegal mining does not take place in the district and directed them to register FIRs against the guilty, promptly. He clearly stated that any kind of laxity in this task would be highly unwarranted.

The DC further asked the teams to conduct regular inspections at the de-silting sites falling under their respective jurisdictions. Prominent among present on the occasion included ADC Jasbir Singh, SDM Nawanshahr with additional Charge of Balachaur, Dr Baljinder Dhillon, Executive Engineer Mining Gurtej Garcha, Tehsildar Balachaur Kuldeep Singh and others.