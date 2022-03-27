Nawanshahr tops Punjab in lowest public services pendency

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 26

The district has once again attained the first position in the state with lowest pendency in public centric services offered through Sewa Kendras.

In the latest ranking report released, the district had only 0.06 percent pendency of applications in the Sewa Kendras from March 25 last year to March 24 this year.

Notably, the district had already been securing the first ranking in the state with 0.04 per cent, 0.09 and 0.07 and 0.08 per cent pendency in the previous months also.

ADC Jasbir Singh said SBS Nagar had received 1,33,680 applications in the Sewa Kendras from March 25, 2021, and March 24, 2022, and 82 applications were pending beyond the stipulated timeline.

He said 730 applications were rejected and 1,015 were sent back on account of inappropriate information or documents. He said 1,678 applications were in the process and remaining applications were disposed of on time.

He lauded the officials and employees for their earnest efforts towards promptly delivering the services to the people in Sewa Kendras. —