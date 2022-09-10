Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 9

The initiatives introduced in Bharta Kalan village for the management of solid and liquid waste have been receiving praise. After the successful implementation of the first phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Bharta Kalan is going for waste management practices and reinforcing the Open Defecation Free (ODF) sustainability.

Divulging details of the same, Puneet Bhasin, Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation, said thanks to the foul smell emanating from the garbage dump, the villagers felt the need for some concerted efforts to clean the village.

The gram panchayat was concerned about the issue of garbage and its mismanagement. They consulted with various organisations, and came up with the idea to set up a solid waste management plant.

Funds were derived from the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and the Finance Commission grants, aggregating an amount of Rs 8.05 lakh, to construct the plant, and to make it functional.

A committee comprising four members, headed by the sarpanch, looks after the operations and the maintenance of this plant. A waste collector, Sukhbir Singh, has been appointed by the panchayat for its upkeep. He is paid Rs 12,000 every month. Nearly 80 per cent households are connected with the project. The first batch of compost would be ready by the next week, and will further be used for agriculture purposes.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has lauded the efforts of the village panchayat and Water Supply and Sanitation Department.