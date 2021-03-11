CAMPUS NOTES

NCC cadets bring laurels to KMV

NCC cadets bring laurels to KMV

KMV's NCC cadets Shruti Karwal and Harvinder Kaur.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: NCC cadets from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Shruti Karwal and Harvinder Kaur were selected for Independence Day celebration at New Delhi. They were also a part of the NCC contingent of Punjab that bagged second position from all over India during the cultural show organised by Directorate General NCC in which KMV cadets along with their team members participated in bhangra and flaunted their traditions and culture through their folk dance. Prizes were also given by DG NCC to the best 3 directorates and bhangra from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh bagged second position from all over India. It was also a moment of pride for the cadets as PM Modi came to meet NCC cadets from the directorate of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and personally interacted with them and also asked them to show some bhangra steps.

Activity on Partition conducted

PG Department of Punjabi in collaboration with PG Department of English organised an activity on Partition in which clips of movie “Pinjar” were screened in the English Language Laboratory and after that a lecture was delivered by Dr Akal Amrit, Head, PG Department of Punjabi. In her lecture, Dr Akal Amrit told the students about the horrors of the partition of India and stated that more than 10 lakh people lost their lives during this horrific tragedy. Principal Dr Navjot also paid tribute to all those who lost their life during partition. She appreciated the efforts of Dr Akal Amrit and Harmohini for conducting this activity.

Covid-19 vaccination camp held

A Covid vaccination camp was organised at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. Students of age group 12 and above got themselves benefitted from this vaccination camp. All the doses (first , second and booster dose) were available. Special care was taken for wearing mask and social distancing was followed. Principal Priyanka Sharma thanked the members of the camp for their cooperation.

New session begins at gndu centre

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali, held Sukhmani Sahib Path to mark the beginning of the new session. The staff and students of the department arranged langar after the path. Kirtan was also performed. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, said the blessings of the Almighty are always needed for any new venture and especially after passing through the pandemic, prayers of gratitude also be given to God. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Sukriti Bahuguna, Savita, Ritika were also present on the occasion.

Workshop on Personality Traits

The Commerce Club of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidayalaya organised a workshop on ‘Paving Way towards Success with Unique Personality Traits’. Richa Sodhi, Senior Sales Executive, Nestle India, Mumbai and the alumnus was the resource person. Kajal Puri from Commerce Department gave the welcome address. Meenu Kohli, Head, Commerce Department, delivered the concept note of the event and motivated the students to gain the best out of such regular initiatives of the Commerce Club.

Anju wins Miss Teej title

The festival of Teej was organised for the new students at DIPS IMT College. Miss Teej competition was organised by assistance professor Manu, Kiranjot, Meenu and Raman. In the first round, the girls walked at the ramp. Giddha, Bhangra, Boliya Dali, displaying their talent in the second round. In the third round of the competition, they were asked questions related to Punjabi heritage. Anju of BCA won the crown of Dips IMT Miss Teej by performing well in all these three rounds. Mandeep Kaur of Fashion Designing Department and Anjili of Airlines and Tourism were the runner up in the competition.

Robotics workshop organised

The Innovation Club of Swami Sant Dass Public School organised a robotics workshop in collaboration with Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. Vishal from Science City conducted a robotics workshop which helped in developing scientific and rational aptitude of the students. They engaged actively in this opportunity and will be presenting their ideas in future sessions also. This was also a step towards providing students with holistic development which is an important part of the New Education Policy.

School holds Zig Zag Race

Eklavya School conducted a Zig Zag Race competition on its premises. The celebrations started with hoisting of the school flag followed by the Eklavya song. A Zig Zag is a pattern made up of small corners at variable angles, through constant within the zigzag, tracing a path between two parallel lines;it can be described as both jagged and family regular. The main purpose of zigzag race is to test power, speed, quickness and body control in multiple planes of movement.

