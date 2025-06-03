DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / NCC cadets conduct mock drill at Government ITI Mehr Chand

NCC cadets conduct mock drill at Government ITI Mehr Chand

The Indian Army is continuously raising awareness among citizens in border areas under Operation Shield to prepare the country against any potential threats from neighbouring countries. As part of this initiative, under the guidance of DG, NCC, New Delhi, and...
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
NCC Cadets during the mock drill conducted at Govt ITI Mehr Chand, Jalandhar. Tribune Photo
The Indian Army is continuously raising awareness among citizens in border areas under Operation Shield to prepare the country against any potential threats from neighbouring countries. As part of this initiative, under the guidance of DG, NCC, New Delhi, and Colonel Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Battalion, NCC, Jalandhar, a mock drill was conducted today at Government ITI Mehr Chand, Jalandhar, under the leadership of Lieutenant Kuldip Sharma.

Cadets from DAV College and DAVIET College, Jalandhar, also participated in the mock drill. Providing information about the exercise, Lieutenant Kuldip Sharma stated that 52 cadets, including college students, received intensive training on how to rescue injured individuals and provide them with first aid during emergencies or wartime situations.

The cadets practiced all types of drills with seriousness and prepared themselves to handle any adverse situation in the future. He further mentioned that under Operation Shield, the Government of India has declared Jalandhar and other border districts of Punjab as Civil Defence districts.

Through this mock drill, cadets strengthened their emergency preparedness and contributed to enhancing the Army’s response system.

