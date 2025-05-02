NCC cadets honoured

The Cadet Welfare Society honoured cadets with scholarship cheques at the 2 Punjab NCC Battalion Headquarters on Wednesday. Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer, said thousands of cadets are given scholarships worth lakhs of rupees. It was for the first time DG NCC had transferred dress allowance of Rs 4,800 directly to the account of each cadet of all private colleges and schools.

In the coming days, cadets of private educational institutions will be given monetary benefits by in food allowance. Cadet Saranjit Kaur of DAV University, Senior Under Officer Chitranshu of Mehar Chand ITI College, Cadet Saurabh of Army Public School, Cadet Eknoorpreet Kaur of MGN School were given scholarship cheques.