NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

More than 120 teachers, who are teaching in 27 schools under the Centre’s National Child Labour Project (NCLP), on Thursday alleged that they had not received salaries for the past over 27 months.

The teachers blocked the road in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner demanding his intervention into the matter. “We have held protests on a number of occasions and have even met all the officials concerned in the district but no one is telling us as to when we will get our dues,” said Neelam, president of the NCLP Teachers’ Union.

She said: “We are being told that the scheme of the government is over and we may not get our pending salaries of Rs 7,000 per month. We have been hearing this for long but at the same time we are being asked to come to the school daily and do our duties. If we are being asked to do our duties, the administration should also ensure that we get our dues.”

The teachers said while earlier they were taking classes in the regular government schools in the evening, later they were told to arrange for some rented accommodation and start classes in the morning time.

“Ever since the scheme got suspended, even the rental amount is to be paid by the government. We really do not know why we are being kept in the dark. What will be the future of our children, who are wards of the labourers? Where should we go after having spent 22 years of our career in the NCLP schools? The government must come out and give us satisfactory answers,” the agitating teachers demanded.