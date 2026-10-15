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Home / Jalandhar / Near-total bandh in Doaba, protesters detained

Near-total bandh in Doaba, protesters detained

Schools closed, police foil road blockade

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:02 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Protesters hold a bike rally in Jalandhar on Thursday during Punjab bandh following the murder of anti-drug activist. Tribune photo:Sarabjit Singh
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The call for the Punjab bandh given over the murder of anti-drug crusader Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa two days back received a massive response across Doaba.

There was a near-total bandh as almost all educational institutions remained shut. Most of the markets remained closed for the first half of the day, expressing solidarity against the killing. The police, however, did not allow any traffic blockade in any part of the city and hence traffic moved smoothly. Youth and farmer associations that gathered at some points were quickly removed and detained by the police and taken to police stations.

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Sikh activists had tried to block Guru Nanak Mission Chowk in Jalandhar around 9: 30 am but the police detained three of the leaders. Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Satinder Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police AS Warrier had reached the spot to dissuade the activists from any such attempt. Three activists, including Harjinder Singh Jinda, were dragged into a bus from the spot and detained.

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A similar action also took place on the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway where activists led by Sukhvir Singh Kukad Pind, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), had gathered and attempted to block the highway. The police brought them to a service lane for talks. They were not allowed to hold a dharna even on the service lane. All those who refused to move from the sit-in were taken away in the police bus. This led many to draw parallels between the police action in Delhi and Punjab against demonstrators.

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