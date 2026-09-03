Nearly 7 decades on, Jodha Mall Clinic remains a lifeline for TB patients

For tuberculosis patients in Hoshiarpur and adjoining areas, the nearly seven-decade-old Jodha Mall TB Clinic is much more than a healthcare centre. Located in the heart of the city, the clinic has remained a lifeline for patients, offering free of cost medicines, X-rays, tests and treatment.

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Established in 1958, the clinic is housed in the premises donated by Rai Bahadur Jodha Mall in Fatehgarh locality. Its central location has proved to be a major advantage for patients, particularly those travelling from rural and far-flung areas of the district.

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Situated close to both the bus stand and railway station, the clinic is easily accessible through public transport. Many patients coming from different parts of the district get down near Government College Chowk and reach the clinic without much difficulty.

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The clinic functions as the District TB Centre and caters to nearly 2,000 patients every month. Around 1,500 to 1,700 X-rays are conducted here every month, while about 12 sputum tests are carried out daily. Medicines, investigations, screening and other necessary services are provided free of cost to TB patients.

District TB Officer Dr Shakti Sharma said a large number of patients visited the clinic every day, while several others were referred here from different parts of the district. "Our staff is committed to ensuring that patients do not face any difficulty in getting treatment. Since the clinic is centrally located, patients coming from distant areas can reach it easily," he said.

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Dr Sharma said TB was completely curable if diagnosed in time. He urged people experiencing persistent cough, fever, weight loss or other symptoms associated with TB to get themselves tested without delay.

Apart from providing treatment, the centre also plays an important role in strengthening TB-control services in the district by conducting training for medical and paramedical staff. For generations of patients, the Jodha Mall TB Clinic has thus remained a place of hope - providing not only free healthcare but also a chance to return to a normal, healthy life.