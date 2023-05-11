‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 10

Jaspreet Kaur (18), a first-time voter from Dhanal Khurd village was excited to cast her vote in a election for the first time on Wednesday. She did not just exercise her franchise, but she also volunteered to work at the polling booth. What does she want from the MP? “There are a lot of problems such as a lack of proper roads and the scarcity of water. My village often runs out of power,” she shared.

There were several first-time voters from rural areas who came out to vote in the hope of a better future.

She is pursuing graduation in BBA from a private college. “I really hope that the elected MP will take care of the problem,” Kaur said.

Arpan Preet Singh (19) from Sidhupur village is a Class XII student. He is clear about what he voted for. “The streets in our locality are covered in filth. Last year, we cleaned up everything on our own. Water seeps into our homes in the rainy season,” he rued.

Many young voters just want to see their villages flourish. Then there are those who are worried about getting jobs. They just want the government to provide jobs for them so that they do not have to move abroad.

Another first-time voter, Amritpal Singh from Mehrajwala village, shared his family’s plight. “My father is a worker. He doesn’t earn much, so I couldn’t study after my XII. I just want the government to assure me that I will get a job once I complete my education, otherwise wasting my father’s hard-earned money and not getting a job would be of no use,” he said.

After completing Class XII, Ramanpreet Kaur has been pursuing IELTS. But as she cast her vote today, she wished, “I want to go abroad because there is no work here even after completing my studies. But I want the candidate who wins the elections to do something for the youth so that they remain here and get good jobs in their hometown only,” she said.