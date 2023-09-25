Need for awareness drives to empower special kids: Experts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

Amarjit Singh Anand, president, Chaanan Association for MR Children, along with Vivek Joshi, president, Self-Advocates North Zone, visited the Red Cross Deaf School, Maqsudan, to observe International Sign Language Day.

Anand told parents, special educator staff and children that he has been entrusted by Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-Cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jalandhar, to undertake special awareness programmes/seminars on International Sign Language Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Joshi said there is need for self-advocacy in each child above 18 years of age and out of school to have independence, maturity, decision-making and the right to vocational empowerment.

Amarjit Singh Anand elaborated about the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) scheme implemented at the district level through the District Legal Services Authority. He also stressed on the need to have parents’ associations and their focus on starting vocational and skill training centres for children out of school on attaining the age of 18 years as well as their right to have disability certificate, UDID (Unique Disability ID) card, Aadhaar, PAN card, voter’s card, unemployment card and concessional rail travel and social security pension.

Amarjit Singh Anand said that the District Legal Services Authority provides all legal aid to the vulnerable sections of society free of cost, also to the victims of sexual assault.

Over 100 people, including children from Prayaas School, were present on the occasion.