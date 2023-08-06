 Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief : The Tribune India

CP Kuldeep Singh Chahal holds a meeting with senior officials in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 5

In a move to combat crime and ensure public safety, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal held a meeting with senior police officials, including DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs and SHOs of the Commissionerate Police, at the Police Lines Conference Hall here today.

During the meeting, the CP emphasised the need for a thorough investigation and prosecution of ongoing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He also directed the police force to closely monitor the activities of individuals released from jails and take strict legal action against history-sheeters, thieves and repeat offenders with three or more convictions.

To ensure effective crime prevention, he suggested regularly changing the points/places and time schedule of checkpoints across the city.

“This strategic measure aims at identifying criminal tendencies on a Mohalla-wise basis and taking appropriate action against perpetrators. The ultimate goal is to create a crime-free and secure environment for city residents,” he said.

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Commissionerate was also instructed to work diligently and efficiently in tackling cyber-related offenses.

Furthermore, the Commissioner expressed concern over traffic violations and asked officials concerned to take action against motorcyclists engaged in triple riding, using loud horns, modified silencers and unauthorised installation mechanics.

As Independence Day is approaching, the CP appealed to the citizens to extend maximum support to the police force. He urged the public to promptly report any information related to criminal activities to police officials or the control room. Assuring the citizens that the Jalandhar Police are always at their service, he emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring a safer and more secure society.

