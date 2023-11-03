Need to eliminate corruption from society, says VB official

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 2

A special seminar was organised today at the local IK Gujral Punjab Technical University as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week being celebrated by the Vigilance Bureau in the state, in which officials, staff and students took the anti-corruption oath.

SSP Rajeshwar Sidhu of Vigilance Bureau Jalandhar Range, while inaugurating the seminar, emphasised the need for the complete elimination of corruption and said that corruption can be eliminated from the society with the joint efforts of all. He said that the Vigilance Bureau was trying to create maximum awareness by conducting anti-corruption activities from time to time. He said that the people can provide the necessary information to the anti-corruption Vigilance Bureau so that the eradication of this social scourge can be ensured.

Vigilance Bureau DSP Niranjan Singh, while administering the anti-corruption oath to the present officers/employees, said that the main purpose of this week-long awareness campaign is to ensure the active role of people in the collective mission of eradicating corruption from government offices and society. He said that the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ will serve as a source of inspiration for the officers/employees to effectively implement preventive measures while maintaining transparency and accountability, while demonstrating shared responsibility for creating a corruption-free Punjab.

#Phagwara