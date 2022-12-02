Need to engage youth constructively: Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday underscored the need for channelising the energy of youth in a positive direction to involve them in the socio-economic growth of the country and the state.

Addressing the gathering while inaugurating a youth festival here at Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Khiala, the minister stressed that the youth of Punjab is known across the globe for their enterprising skill and resilience.

Accompanied by Baba Sarwan Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dharmjit Singh, MLA Dr Ravjot Singh and Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Hayer said, “Punjabi youngsters have made enormous contribution towards the socio-economic development not only in their state or the country, but across the globe.” He added, “The energy of the youth needs to be harnessed for the betterment of the country, in which such youth festivals could play an important role.” He also discussed his own experience participating in youth festivals back in his college days stressing that such participation boosts confidence in youngsters.

He urged the youth to participate in youth festivals to identify their talents in arts, music, dance, among others. He stressed that art and culture play a significant role in the overall development of one’s personality.

VC Dharamjit noted that over 4,000 students would participate in nearly 80 different activities during the youth festival.