Need to oppose misuse of legal provisions: Teesta

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

At the Gadri Babeyan Da Mela, activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad said that the amendments being made in the Indian Constitution and law had become the biggest challenges before society. She said that she was especially worried as the Bar Associations had not come forward to speak up against certain “unwanted” and “anti-people” amendments being introduced.

Teesta, who was speaking during an event at Mela Gadhari Babeyan Da, said Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had taken a draconian shape and was being largely misused. “In days to come, it could even become more dreadful. We need to strategise on how to come forward in the form of a movement against it. The biggest worry is that seeking bail in cases where UAPA has been imposed has become practically very difficult,” she said while talking about how laws against terror including TADA have been misused. The activist said public resources were being converted as private capital since the era of capitalism had started. “Since 2014, we have seen how the pace of privatisation increased and public assets have diminished,” she said.

Setalvad said the way farmers had come against the farm laws showed how mass movements could make governments change their stance. She talked about the movement initiated to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had diminished during the lockdown. She also talked about the suppression of minorities and violent incidents in Manipur