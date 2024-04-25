Hoshiarpur: Need to take trauma accidents seriously, say medical experts

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 24

While focusing on the need for awareness about the golden hour after a road accident, a team of experts from Ivy Hospital, Hoshiarpur, said that the first 60 minutes after any accident are most important. If the patient reaches the right place at the right time, many lives can be saved, they maintained.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Dr Harpreet Bhatia, Senior Consultant (Orthopaedics) said that in the last 12 years, there has been a drop of 5 per cent in road accidents globally, whereas it has increased by 15.3 per cent in India.

“Road accidents contribute to 83 per cent of all traffic related deaths in India. Roads in Punjab are fatal in terms of accidents and there were 6,122 road accidents and 4,688 deaths in Punjab in 2022. Seventy per cent of lives in road accidents are lost due to over-speeding.”

The deaths are forcing our country to take trauma accidents seriously, said Dr Anil Virdi, Senior Consultant (General & GI Surgery).

India accounts for just 1 per cent of global vehicular population but has the highest number of accident related deaths across the globe, pointed out Dr Virdi.

Dr Mohammed Shoaib, Consultant (Neuro-surgery), said that two-wheelers are one of the most unsafe modes of transport. According to a UN Motorcycle Helmet Study, motorcyclists are 26 times more likely to die in a road crash than drivers of passenger cars. Wearing an appropriate helmet improves their chances of survival by 42 per cent and reduces the risk of brain injury by 74 per cent, maintained Dr Shoaib.

