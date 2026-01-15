DT
Needy women given blankets on Lohri

Needy women given blankets on Lohri

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:50 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
A special Lohri function was organised at the Blood Bank located in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, under the supervision of Blood Bank President Malkeet Singh Raghbotra, during which 51 needy women were provided warm blankets with the support of NRI Harbans Kaur Ghataura (UK) and her family.

Social worker Mahinder Singh Bhatti (ACC Guest House) was the chief guest and extended Lohri greetings to all while appreciating the humanitarian effort of the Blood Bank, stating that such initiatives are highly beneficial for poor people during severe cold weather. Social worker Tara Chand Chumber also assisted in the blanket distribution and highlighted the cultural significance of Lohri.

On this occasion, President Malkeet Singh Raghbotra narrated the inspiring story of Dulla Bhatti associated with Lohri and encouraged people to take motivation for social service. He informed that blankets are distributed every year on Christmas, New Year, Lohri, and Republic Day, and the next distribution event will be held on January 26.

Peanuts and rewri were also distributed as Lohri gifts among the attendees, while Mohan Lal Taneja, Sudha Bedi, and several others were also present on the occasion.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

