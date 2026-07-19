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Home / Jalandhar / NEET leak row: Lok Insaf Manch to observe hunger strike on July 31

NEET leak row: Lok Insaf Manch to observe hunger strike on July 31

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:33 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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At a meeting of Lok Insaf Manch Punjab, it was unanimously decided that 11 members of the organisation will observe a one-day hunger strike in Phillaur on July 31, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, demanding justice in the NEET paper leak case related to the future of lakhs of students of the country. Lok Insaaf Manch leaders, said the hunger strike will be held near Pandit Shraddha Ram Phillaur Chowk, Phillaur.

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Addressing the meeting, the leaders said NEET paper leak is not just a glitch in an exam, but a serious question on the credibility of the country’s education system and the dreams of lakhs of students. When the rights of hardworking students fall prey to money and corruption, it is a betrayal of the future of the country. Such incidents create despair among the youth and weaken the trust in the system. In the meeting, the leaders said Sonam Wangchuk has put the issues of the people before the country by choosing the path of hunger strike in a non-violent and democratic manner.

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Lok Insaf Manch Punjab leaders said they respect their democratic struggle and stand by their right to raise their voice peacefully. Leaders said when irregularities are repeatedly coming to light in a sensitive sector like education, the Central Government should not run away from its accountability. The forum demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign immediately, accepting moral responsibility. Apart from this, they also demanded NEET paper leak case should be investigated impartially and the culprits should be given strict punishment and concrete reforms should be made in the examination system to prevent such incidents in future.

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Leaders said Shaheed Udham Singh had created history by sacrificing his life against injustice and oppression. This hunger strike to be held on the occasion of his martyrdom day will be dedicated to the future of the youth of the country and the fight for justice.

Lok Insaf Manch Punjab appealed to all student organisations, youth, teachers, social and democratic organisations to reach Phillaur on July 31 and strengthen this struggle for the public interest. On the occasion, Lok Insaf Manch Punjab Secretary Parshotam Phillaur, Dr Sunil Gannapind, Dr Sandeep Santokhpura, Honey Phillaur, Master Hans Raj, Rajwinder Muthaddha and other office bearers were present.

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