Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Jalandhar, November 8
Despite having been brought to the notice of the concerned MC authorities for multiple times by several councillors and residents, the sorry state of Kala Sanghian Drain continues.
Ward number 78 councillor Jagdish Samrai say even though fogging has been done twice, the fear of dengue still looms large.
The drain is just 50 metres away from the Maqsudan flyover and passes through Baba Balak Nath Colony and Bhagat Singh Colony. With foul smell emanating, the drain is clogged with sewage, garbage, filth and sludge. It is difficult to stand near it. However, there are thousands of residents, who have been living on both sides of the drain since decades.
The drain passes through various localities, including Gadaipur, Focal Point, Kalia Colony, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Seth Hukum Chand Colony and Surya Vihar.
Samrai had requested previous MC Commissioners to make sure that the drain, also known as Ganda Nullah among locals, should be cleaned, but nothing much could be done.
“Now I will talk to new commissioner and I am hopeful that he would listen to us and act upon it,” he said. Samrai has decided to meet the commissioner on Thursday.
