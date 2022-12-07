 'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect : The Tribune India

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

Admn's one of the most hailed projects defaced with worn-out posters; garbage lies all around

'Neki Ki Deewar' set up near Guru Gobind Singh Stadium lies in a poor condition in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 6

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ (wall of kindness), one of the most hailed projects of the district administration, which was set up with an aim to help the underprivileged sections of society during the winter season, has turned into a ‘wall of apathy’. The condition of the wall at present is such that it has been completely defaced with worn-out posters and garbage could be seen scattered all around.

Inaugurated in 2019

The ‘Neki Ki Deewar’ project was inaugurated in 2019 by the then DC Varinder Kumar Sharma, who made all efforts to help the needy through this initiative. He even roped in a number of philanthropists for the cause to ensure that the project was a big hit. However, after his transfer, the administration failed to upkeep the wall. As a result, the project now stands ruined.

About ‘Neki Ki Deewar’

During winter season, disadvantaged sections of society require shoes, clothes, blankets and other things to prevent themselves from nail-biting cold. The “Neki Ki Deewar” was set up here at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium where people used to donate such items to help the needy and poor and the latter used to pick these as per their convenience and without any formalities.

Hundreds availed of benefits

This project got a massive response from every strata of society as philanthropists also supported the endeavour of the administration in a big way. Hundreds of needy persons availed of the benefits of this novel initiative. — Shruti Sahai, A Student

Thanks to the Municipal Corporation apathy, the second such wall of kindness in the city, which was started by HMV College, too, has been discontinued as the civic body failed to repair the road where the wall was set up.

Talking to this correspondent, Prof Ajay Sareen, Principal, HMV College, said: “The initiative was a hit among residents. People from far-off places used to come here to donate clothes, blankets and other useful items. Even several NRIs approached us and congratulated us for the project. They also assured

full support both financially and in the form of clothes donations. However, we had to discontinue

it as the entire stretch close to our college is in a poor condition”.

She said the wall was operational till last year. After witnessing a huge response, they were operating it in summers also.

“Our students took the project seriously and encouraged everyone to come and donate clothes. We still have a large number of donated clothes and other items lying useless in our room. Due to the poor condition of the road, we are not able to display the items,” she said.

Shruti Sahai, a student, said: “This project got a massive response from every strata of society as philanthropists also supported the endeavour of the administration in a big way. Hundreds of needy persons availed of the benefits of this novel initiative”.

Shruti said she remembered seeing a huge crowd of rickshaw pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers, fruit sellers, etc., making a beeline here to pick up the clothes, which fit them.

“Such projects should never be ignored as these teach us a lesson about what a community can do when it comes together. Besides, the wall was in the middle of the city and was easily reachable. People were also enthusiastically visiting and donating clothes,” she added.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts DC Jaspreet Singh couldn’t be contacted. He was made aware of the issue through SMS also, but he failed to provide any response.

