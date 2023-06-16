Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 15

A Nepali servant looted the house of a businessman in New Patel Nagar here today. The accused served dinner to the family after mixing some intoxicants in daal after which businessman Ajit Singh (60), his wife Minni, mother Swaran Kaur (80) and three other servants — Kajal, Sagar and Mithlesh — became unconscious.

Had spiked meal with intoxicants The accused served dinner to the family after mixing some intoxicants in daal after which businessman Ajit Singh (60), his wife Minni, mother Swaran Kaur (80) and three other servants — Kajal, Sagar and Mithlesh — became unconscious

After regaining consciousness around 5 am, Minni, who was feeling drowsy, saw the whole family lying unconscious. She knocked the door of their neighbour, Dr Sooch and Dr Parmar, who immediately informed the police. SHO Amandeep Nahar rushed to the spot immediately and saw the crime scene of looting. All six members were admitted to Gandhi Hospital from where Minni was discharged after treatment

After regaining consciousness around 5 am, Minni, who was feeling drowsy, saw the whole family lying unconscious. She knocked the door of their neighbour, Dr Sooch and Dr Parmar, who immediately informed the police. SHO Amandeep Nahar rushed to the spot immediately and saw the crime scene of looting. All six members were admitted to Gandhi Hospital from where Minni was discharged after treatment.

She told the police that during her unconsciousness the accused forcibly took her thumb impressions to open the room locked with biometric system and took away their safe (locker) from outside the room, broke the locker, almirahas and took away entire cash and gold ornaments after ransacking the house. The accused broke CCTV and took away DVR also. The exact loss could not be known, said SHO Nahar. It was assumed that two more accomplices of the accused Nepali Servant were also involved in this heinous crime. However, the police are investigating the case from different angles. A case under Section 381 and 328 of the IPC has been registered, the SHO said.

All five members are still admitted to the hospital and are recovering, but Ajit Singh is still in unconscious condition, the SHO said. The police are investigating the matter.